Agf Investments America Decreased Albemarle Corp. (ALB) Holding By $628,641; Quarterhill Inchares (QTRH) Sellers Decreased By 23.72% Their Shorts

Agf Investments America Inc decreased Albemarle Corp. (ALB) stake by 12.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Agf Investments America Inc sold 7,761 shares as Albemarle Corp. (ALB)’s stock declined 1.50%. The Agf Investments America Inc holds 56,103 shares with $4.60 million value, down from 63,864 last quarter. Albemarle Corp. now has $6.42 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.05% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $61.73. About 1.40M shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 24/04/2018 – Albemarle and DuPont Announce Collaboration in Hydroprocessing; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Sees FY Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.40; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.10 TO $5.40, EST. $5.16; 16/04/2018 – Albemarle Names Glen Merfeld Chief Technology Officer for Lithium Business; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle Completes $416M Sale of Portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W.R. Grace; 07/05/2018 – Albemarle Corp expected to post earnings of $1.21 a share – Earnings Preview; 29/05/2018 – Albemarle Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Albemarle Declares Force Majeure Due to Shortage of Key Raw Materials in Urethane Supply Chain; 10/05/2018 – ALBERMARLE CONTINUES TO PURSUE NEW BRINE EXTRACTION TECHNOLOGY, PROJECT “GOING WELL”, MEETING METRICS – CEO LUKE KISSAM; 20/03/2018 – Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle

Quarterhill Inchares (NASDAQ:QTRH) had a decrease of 23.72% in short interest. QTRH’s SI was 125,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 23.72% from 164,000 shares previously. With 55,900 avg volume, 2 days are for Quarterhill Inchares (NASDAQ:QTRH)’s short sellers to cover QTRH’s short positions. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.41. About 54,517 shares traded. Quarterhill Inc. (NASDAQ:QTRH) has risen 12.53% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.53% the S&P500. Some Historical QTRH News: 17/04/2018 – QUARTERHILL – NEW SERVICE AGREEMENT IS EFFECTIVE APRIL 16, 2018 THROUGH DEC 31, 2020; 19/04/2018 – QUARTERHILL – MICHEL FATTOUCHE, CO-FOUNDER OF CO, RETIRING FROM BOARD; 19/04/2018 – Dr. Michel Fattouche Retires From Quarterhill Bd; 23/04/2018 – DISH Network Corporation vs IPA Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quarterhill Inc; 28/03/2018 HTC Corporation vs IPA Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quarterhill Inc; 19/04/2018 – DR. MICHEL FATTOUCHE RETIRES FROM QUARTERHILL BOARD; 10/05/2018 – Quarterhill 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 10/05/2018 – Quarterhill 1Q Adjusted EBITDA Loss $7.3M

Quarterhill Inc., an intellectual property licensing company, develops, acquires, and licenses various patented technologies. The company has market cap of $166.91 million. The firm licenses its patents to companies that sell products utilizing a range of technologies, including Wi-Fi, WiMAX, LTE, CDMA, DSL, DOCSIS, Bluetooth, V-Chip, and 3D television, as well as automotive headlight assemblies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, video streaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, computer gaming, smart meter monitoring, and LED lighting. It currently has negative earnings. It also manages the intellectual property of third party inventors.

Agf Investments America Inc increased Chubb Ltd. stake by 3,165 shares to 47,524 valued at $6.66 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) stake by 3,504 shares and now owns 52,614 shares. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Albemarle Corp has $12800 highest and $6000 lowest target. $92.25’s average target is 49.44% above currents $61.73 stock price. Albemarle Corp had 11 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Friday, March 29. SunTrust maintained Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) rating on Friday, August 9. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $10000 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, July 9 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Thursday, August 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 12 by Bank of America. As per Friday, May 10, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Oppenheimer maintained Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) on Friday, August 9 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, March 18. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Friday, August 9. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, April 12.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $70,850 activity. On Monday, May 13 Marlow DeeAnne J bought $70,850 worth of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) or 1,000 shares.