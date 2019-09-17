Agf Investments America Continues to Hold Position in Equinix Reit (EQIX); Hhr Asset Management Upped Holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) as Share Value Declined

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 61.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc bought 149,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 394,173 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.71M, up from 244,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $52.62. About 554,750 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 06/04/2018 – Fidessa Remains in Talks With ION, SS&C About Possible Alternative Offers; 04/04/2018 – SSNC/@fastFT: SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 20/04/2018 – Ireland’s lon Investment approaches UK’s Fidessa for potential deal; 10/04/2018 – UK Takeover Panel: SS&C, ION Must Confirm Fidessa Intentions by April 20; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa confirms SS&C and lon counterbids in takeover battle; 15/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH SS&C; 04/04/2018 – Arash Massoudi: Scoop: US-based SS&C Technologies gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – SS&C CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS HAD PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS WITH FIDESSA REGARDING SS&C’S INTEREST IN FIDESSA; 24/04/2018 – Statement regarding Fidessa group plc (“Fidessa”)

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in Equinix Inc. Reit (EQIX) by 49.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 5,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 16,361 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.25M, up from 10,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc. Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $7.54 during the last trading session, reaching $557.47. About 100,057 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wesbanco Financial Bank Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 680 shares. 1,303 were accumulated by Ibm Retirement Fund. South Dakota Council reported 49,198 shares. Nuwave Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.11% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Mason Street Advisors stated it has 11,990 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. S Muoio & Comm Limited Liability Co has 7,583 shares for 3.11% of their portfolio. Ellington Grp Ltd Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 600 shares. 20,824 were reported by Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership. 38,226 were reported by Bnp Paribas Asset Sa. 4,935 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt. Nomura Hldgs Inc reported 15,540 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Chilton Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 3.43% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 79,211 shares. 26,636 are held by Marlowe Prns Ltd Partnership. 116,997 are held by Citigroup. Gabelli Funds Ltd accumulated 20,000 shares.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Near-Term Outlook for Equity REIT Stocks Appears Bleak – Nasdaq” on May 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Armour Residential REIT, Inc. Announces August 2019 Dividend of $0.17 Per Common Share – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “A REIT Fund Checks Out of Hotels – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (CLDT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why City Office REIT (CIO) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29B and $294.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 9,449 shares to 24,782 shares, valued at $2.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Connections Inc. by 33,061 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,600 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold SSNC shares while 103 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 199.24 million shares or 0.86% less from 200.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Swiss Savings Bank has 0.05% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Private Ocean Ltd Co owns 327 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.55% or 425,660 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 35,654 shares. Argent Trust invested 0.03% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Illinois-based Castleark Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Tiger Legatus Mngmt Ltd Liability has 120,000 shares for 3.07% of their portfolio. Paloma Prns Mngmt has 25,265 shares. Compton Mngmt Ri has invested 0.49% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Andra Ap invested in 0.09% or 57,000 shares. Westpac Corp invested in 0% or 15,936 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested 0.15% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Proshare Advsr Ltd Co holds 10,467 shares. Macquarie Gru invested 0.03% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company stated it has 311,600 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pivotal Software Inc by 678,118 shares to 600,393 shares, valued at $6.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 48,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 243,149 shares, and cut its stake in Comscore Inc (NASDAQ:SCOR).