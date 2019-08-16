Agf Investments America Boosted Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding; Granahan Investment Management Has Trimmed Conmed (CNMD) Stake

Agf Investments America Inc increased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) stake by 2.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Agf Investments America Inc acquired 1,165 shares as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)’s stock rose 0.43%. The Agf Investments America Inc holds 58,394 shares with $15.98M value, up from 57,229 last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. now has $110.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.18% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $276.53. About 412,332 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 18/05/2018 – BARD1 LIFE SCIENCES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN ASSAY DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Its First Cloud-Enabled Biological Safety Cabinet; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named lndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 03/04/2018 – Rapid Mycoplasma Testing Method Now Accepted by Regulators for QA/QC and Lot Release; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Wins Gold Edison Award; 30/04/2018 – Mudrick Capital: Opposes Globalstar Inc.’s Proposed Merger Deal With Thermo Acquisitions Subsidiary; 23/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER REPORTS $50M INVESTMENT IN ST. LOUIS, MO, SITE; 23/05/2018 – TMO ON TRACK TO EXCEED $80M TOTAL SYNERGY TARGET BY 2019:SLIDES; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named IndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 24/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares Quarterly Dividend

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased Conmed Corp (CNMD) stake by 9.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 20,477 shares as Conmed Corp (CNMD)’s stock rose 9.52%. The Granahan Investment Management Inc holds 205,565 shares with $17.10M value, down from 226,042 last quarter. Conmed Corp now has $2.68B valuation. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $94.63. About 37,850 shares traded. CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) has risen 19.51% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CNMD News: 07/05/2018 – Conmed at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ CONMED Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNMD); 10/04/2018 – Conmed Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 25/04/2018 – CONMED CORP – RAISES FULL-YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 24/03/2018 – FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, Physio-Control® Quik-Combo" Connector, REF/Catalog; 25/04/2018 - CONMED SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.15 TO $2.20, EST. $2.14; 24/05/2018 - CONMED Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 - CONMED 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 25/04/2018 - CONMED 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 44C; 25/04/2018 - Conmed Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold CNMD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 38.12 million shares or 43.61% more from 26.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Sei Invests Communications owns 0.01% invested in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) for 18,100 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) for 7,795 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Japan-based Nomura Holdings has invested 0.03% in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Healthcor LP holds 1.14% of its portfolio in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) for 339,500 shares. Ser Automobile Association has 65,720 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. J Goldman Ltd Partnership reported 0.58% in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.02% or 23,758 shares. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al has invested 0.05% in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) for 1,800 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 21,255 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 31,015 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP stated it has 0.17% in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation invested in 0.01% or 490,371 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Conmed (NASDAQ:CNMD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Conmed has $9900 highest and $85 lowest target. $92.67’s average target is -2.07% below currents $94.63 stock price. Conmed had 6 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, February 19. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of CNMD in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) rating on Monday, April 15. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $92 target. The stock of CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Needham.

More notable recent CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CONMED (CNMD) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Conmed (CNMD) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LH vs. CNMD: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CONMED (CNMD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CONMED Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) stake by 106,194 shares to 563,366 valued at $2.42M in 2019Q1. It also upped Upland Software stake by 21,873 shares and now owns 194,973 shares. Akamai (NASDAQ:AKAM) was raised too.

More news for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” and published on June 27, 2019 is yet another important article.

Among 7 analysts covering Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher has $32100 highest and $288 lowest target. $307’s average target is 11.02% above currents $276.53 stock price. Thermo Fisher had 15 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 23 by UBS. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) earned “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Tuesday, March 26. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $31000 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. As per Thursday, July 25, the company rating was maintained by Needham. Needham downgraded the shares of TMO in report on Tuesday, July 16 to “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $295 target in Tuesday, March 5 report.

Agf Investments America Inc decreased Trex Co. Inc. (NYSE:TREX) stake by 20,678 shares to 119,029 valued at $7.32 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Albemarle Corp. (NYSE:ALB) stake by 7,761 shares and now owns 56,103 shares. Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) was reduced too.