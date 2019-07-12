Agf Investments America Boosted Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Position; G (GIII) Stock Price Declined While J Goldman & Company LP Has Increased Stake by $3.43 Million

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 1,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,394 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.98 million, up from 57,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $6.11 during the last trading session, reaching $289.44. About 441,731 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500.

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in G (GIII) by 35.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 88,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.93% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 338,061 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.51M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40B market cap company. The stock increased 5.52% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $28.68. About 253,961 shares traded. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has declined 14.74% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GIII News: 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Adj EPS $1.98-Adj EPS $2.08; 22/03/2018 – GIII SEES 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 2C TO 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.0C; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 4c-Loss 14c; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Net $97M-Net $102M; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Adds Portland General, Exits G-III Apparel: 13F; 22/03/2018 – G-III APPAREL 4Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 17C; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD – SEES FY 2019 SHR $1.90 TO $2.00; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00; 22/03/2018 – G-III Outlook Falls Short of Forecasts — Market Mover; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O SEES FY 2019 SALES ABOUT $2.94 BLN

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29B and $281.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp. (NYSE:WAB) by 19,384 shares to 67,886 shares, valued at $5.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trex Co. Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 20,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,029 shares, and cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) by 710,047 shares to 9,953 shares, valued at $494,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L (Call) by 52,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,000 shares, and cut its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.03 million activity.