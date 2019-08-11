Agf Investments America Boosted By $3.21 Million Its Equinix Reit (EQIX) Stake; Ormat Technologies (ORA)’s Sentiment Is 1.44

Agf Investments America Inc increased Equinix Inc. Reit (EQIX) stake by 183.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Agf Investments America Inc acquired 7,080 shares as Equinix Inc. Reit (EQIX)’s stock rose 11.58%. The Agf Investments America Inc holds 10,929 shares with $4.95M value, up from 3,849 last quarter. Equinix Inc. Reit now has $46.86B valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $552.42. About 491,185 shares traded or 32.67% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA) investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.42, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 59 active investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 41 trimmed and sold holdings in Ormat Technologies Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 21.03 million shares, up from 20.60 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Ormat Technologies Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 34 Increased: 48 New Position: 11.

Agf Investments America Inc decreased Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) stake by 14,568 shares to 10,218 valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wabtec Corp. (NYSE:WAB) stake by 19,384 shares and now owns 67,886 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 11 analysts covering Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Equinix had 20 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank initiated Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) rating on Friday, February 22. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $500 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 1. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Wells Fargo. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $57500 target in Thursday, August 1 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 14. JP Morgan maintained Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) rating on Thursday, August 1. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $58000 target. The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, August 1. The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Citigroup.

The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $71.23. About 260,585 shares traded or 50.64% up from the average. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) has risen 23.10% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC ORA.N – IMPACT OF RESTATEMENT IS PRELIMINARY AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE; 28/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies: Has Insurance Policies Including Coverage of Up to $100M in Event of Volcanic Eruptions and Earthquake; 07/05/2018 – ORMAT SEES FY REV. $711.0M TO $735.0M, EST. $709.0M; 27/03/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – ENTERS LOAN AGREEMENT WITH AFFILIATES OF ISRAEL’S MIGDAL GROUP TO PROVIDE CO WITH A $100.0 MLN SENIOR UNSECURED LOAN; 07/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC ORA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $710.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies Signs $125 Million Non-Recourse Finance Agreement with OPIC for the Platanares Geothermal Power Plant in Hon; 31/05/2018 – Ormat: Oil Rig Was Stored in Warehous; 16/04/2018 – Ormat`s Viridity to Begin Construction of 40MWh Energy Storage Systems in New Jersey; 07/05/2018 – ORMAT 1Q ADJ. EPS 48C, EST. 56C; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC ORA.N – DECISION TO RESTATE THESE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS IS BASED ON CONCLUSION THAT THERE WERE ERRORS IN INCOME TAX PROVISION

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd holds 3.19% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. for 2.36 million shares. New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny owns 103,234 shares or 2.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. (Under Special Management) has 2.02% invested in the company for 645,586 shares. The Massachusetts-based Trillium Asset Management Llc has invested 0.65% in the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc., a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 305,319 shares.

Ormat Technologies, Inc. engages in geothermal and recovered energy power business worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.02 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Electricity and Product. It has a 41.17 P/E ratio. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy power plants; and sells electricity.