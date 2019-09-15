AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE)’s Financial Results Comparing With TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

This is a contrast between AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 65.94 N/A -0.29 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00

Table 1 highlights AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Its competitor TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.9 and its Quick Ratio is 30.9. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16 consensus price target and a -10.91% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.5% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares and 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares. AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has -2.01% weaker performance while TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 3.12% stronger performance.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors AgeX Therapeutics Inc.