AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 60.04 N/A -0.29 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Synthorx Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Its competitor Synthorx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22.2 and its Quick Ratio is 22.2. Synthorx Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Synthorx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Synthorx Inc.’s potential upside is 75.85% and its consensus target price is $30.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23.5% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.97% of Synthorx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01% Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Synthorx Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Synthorx Inc. beats AgeX Therapeutics Inc.