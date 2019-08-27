AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM)

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 60.27 N/A -0.29 0.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 46.93 N/A -2.92 0.00

Demonstrates AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5% Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23.5% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 46.35% of Realm Therapeutics Plc are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 31.1% of Realm Therapeutics Plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01% Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has -2.01% weaker performance while Realm Therapeutics Plc has 35.14% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors AgeX Therapeutics Inc. beats Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.