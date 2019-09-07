AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 67.97 N/A -0.29 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

4.2 and 4.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is $25, which is potential 424.11% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.5% and 59.8% respectively. 0.2% are AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.03% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Millendo Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats AgeX Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.