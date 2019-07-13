AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 75.37 N/A -0.21 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 154.03 N/A -2.45 0.00

Table 1 highlights AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -82% -63.9% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 10.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.9. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 139.23% and its consensus target price is $15.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 23.8% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 81.6% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 43.8% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.25% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.44% 2.24% 11.22% 0% 0% 52.51% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.34% -25.94% -14.29% -17.5% -65.66% 21.47%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.