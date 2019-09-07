AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE)’s Financial Results Comparing With G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 67.97 N/A -0.29 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. is 4.2 while its Current Ratio is 4.2. Meanwhile, G1 Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 30.2 while its Quick Ratio is 30.2. G1 Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 24.07% and its consensus target price is $45.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23.5% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares and 93.3% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, G1 Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01% G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while G1 Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors G1 Therapeutics Inc. beats AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.