AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

As Biotechnology companies, AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 66.98 N/A -0.21 0.00 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 9.50 N/A -1.48 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -82% -63.9% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8%

Liquidity

AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. On the competitive side is, Calithera Biosciences Inc. which has a 6.8 Current Ratio and a 6.8 Quick Ratio. Calithera Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.8% and 68% respectively. About 43.8% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.31% of Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.44% 2.24% 11.22% 0% 0% 52.51% Calithera Biosciences Inc. -9.12% -9.84% 7.37% 17.36% -2.91% 41.65%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Calithera Biosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.