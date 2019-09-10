AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE)’s Financial Results Comparing With BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 69.52 N/A -0.29 0.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 29 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

4.2 and 4.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. Its rival BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.8 and 10.8 respectively. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23.5% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares and 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares. About 0.2% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has -2.01% weaker performance while BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has 6.53% stronger performance.

Summary

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors AgeX Therapeutics Inc.