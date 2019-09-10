AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE)’s Financial Results Comparing With BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|69.52
|N/A
|-0.29
|0.00
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|29
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.46
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-109.8%
|-85.5%
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
4.2 and 4.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. Its rival BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.8 and 10.8 respectively. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 23.5% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares and 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares. About 0.2% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|31.39%
|-12.28%
|-35.18%
|-25.45%
|0%
|-2.01%
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|4.37%
|7.23%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|6.53%
For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has -2.01% weaker performance while BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has 6.53% stronger performance.
Summary
BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
