AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA)

Both AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 67.71 N/A -0.29 0.00 Biofrontera AG 15 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5% Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.5% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares and 2.04% of Biofrontera AG shares. About 0.2% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.04% are Biofrontera AG’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01% Biofrontera AG -5.81% -11.18% 28.16% 14% 2.71% 32.89%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Biofrontera AG had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Biofrontera AG beats AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.