AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 65.42 N/A -0.29 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 highlights AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. is 4.2 while its Current Ratio is 4.2. Meanwhile, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. AgeX Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3 consensus price target and a 424.02% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.5% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares and 54.7% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.2% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has 4.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.