AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|72.34
|N/A
|-0.29
|0.00
|Axcella Health Inc.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.48
|0.00
Demonstrates AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Axcella Health Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-109.8%
|-85.5%
|Axcella Health Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Axcella Health Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Axcella Health Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
On the other hand, Axcella Health Inc.’s potential upside is 192.97% and its consensus target price is $22.5.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 23.5% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Axcella Health Inc. shares. AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|31.39%
|-12.28%
|-35.18%
|-25.45%
|0%
|-2.01%
|Axcella Health Inc.
|15.85%
|-2.53%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-38.55%
For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Axcella Health Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.