AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 72.34 N/A -0.29 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00

Demonstrates AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Axcella Health Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5% Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Axcella Health Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Axcella Health Inc.’s potential upside is 192.97% and its consensus target price is $22.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.5% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Axcella Health Inc. shares. AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01% Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Axcella Health Inc.