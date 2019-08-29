AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 64.77 N/A -0.29 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 7.19 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1%

Liquidity

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.2 and a Quick Ratio of 4.2. Competitively, Avid Bioservices Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23.5% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49% of Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors. AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, Avid Bioservices Inc. has 11.62% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01% Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has -2.01% weaker performance while Avid Bioservices Inc. has 58.05% stronger performance.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.