AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 74.65 N/A -0.21 0.00 Athersys Inc. 2 9.29 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 highlights AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Athersys Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -82% -63.9% Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7%

Liquidity

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, Athersys Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and has 3.1 Quick Ratio. AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Athersys Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Athersys Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Athersys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Athersys Inc. has an average target price of $7, with potential upside of 357.52%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Athersys Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.8% and 22.4% respectively. AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 43.8%. Competitively, 2% are Athersys Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.44% 2.24% 11.22% 0% 0% 52.51% Athersys Inc. 19.75% 32.39% 24.5% 0.53% -14.93% 30.56%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Athersys Inc.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.