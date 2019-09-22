AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Since AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 3 61.56 N/A -0.29 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 22 55.61 N/A -5.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5% Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9%

Liquidity

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.2 and a Quick Ratio of 4.2. Competitively, Arvinas Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.7 and has 8.7 Quick Ratio. Arvinas Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Arvinas Inc.’s potential upside is 32.01% and its consensus target price is $32.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.5% and 71.1%. About 0.2% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Arvinas Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01% Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Arvinas Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Arvinas Inc. beats AgeX Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.