AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY)

We will be contrasting the differences between AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 61.38 N/A -0.29 0.00 Array BioPharma Inc. 28 55.03 N/A -0.59 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5% Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5%

Liquidity

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.2 and a Quick Ratio of 4.2. Competitively, Array BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. Array BioPharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Array BioPharma Inc. 0 3 2 2.40

Competitively Array BioPharma Inc. has a consensus target price of $39.2, with potential downside of -18.08%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.5% and 0%. About 0.2% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% are Array BioPharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01% Array BioPharma Inc. 2.59% 3.53% 107.05% 167.77% 192.84% 235.79%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Array BioPharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Array BioPharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.