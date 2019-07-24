AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)

Both AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 60.89 N/A -0.21 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 19 1590.89 N/A -0.53 0.00

In table 1 we can see AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -82% -63.9% Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aptorum Group Limited are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. AgeX Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Aptorum Group Limited’s potential upside is 4.71% and its average price target is $22.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited are owned by institutional investors at 23.8% and 0.02% respectively. About 43.8% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.44% 2.24% 11.22% 0% 0% 52.51% Aptorum Group Limited 3.87% 65.49% 46.93% 0% 0% 44.99%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Aptorum Group Limited.

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited beats on 5 of the 8 factors AgeX Therapeutics Inc.