AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Both AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 64.06 N/A -0.29 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. are 4.2 and 4.2. Competitively, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has 3.2 and 3.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s consensus price target is $13, while its potential upside is 402.90%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 23.5% and 14.2% respectively. AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has -2.01% weaker performance while Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has 64.1% stronger performance.

Summary

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. beats Anavex Life Sciences Corp. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.