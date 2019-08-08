AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

We will be comparing the differences between AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 69.69 N/A -0.29 0.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 54 25.22 N/A -5.99 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -38.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Its competitor Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 and its Quick Ratio is 6.9. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $75, with potential upside of 79.55%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.5% and 0% respectively. About 0.2% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -2.96% -9.55% -6.82% -43.99% 4.34%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.