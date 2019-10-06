AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN)

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 15.30M -0.29 0.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 -0.35 125.56M -0.50 0.00

Table 1 highlights AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 626,048,528.99% -109.8% -85.5% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,075,867,813.14% -25.2% -24.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. is 4.2 while its Current Ratio is 4.2. Meanwhile, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19.7 while its Quick Ratio is 19.7. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.5% and 83% respectively. About 0.2% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has -2.01% weaker performance while Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 177.36% stronger performance.

Summary

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats AgeX Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.