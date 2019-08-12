AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) Comparison side by side

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 64.06 N/A -0.29 0.00 XOMA Corporation 15 11.26 N/A -0.93 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and XOMA Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5% XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Its competitor XOMA Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is 7.2. XOMA Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and XOMA Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, XOMA Corporation’s consensus price target is $26, while its potential upside is 55.41%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and XOMA Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 23.5% and 52.8% respectively. About 0.2% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 9.6% of XOMA Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01% XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has -2.01% weaker performance while XOMA Corporation has 44.35% stronger performance.

Summary

XOMA Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.