AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) Comparing side by side

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 3 59.24 N/A -0.29 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.91 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. are 4.2 and 4.2. Competitively, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 7.3 and 7.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.5% and 39.9% respectively. About 0.2% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.61% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.