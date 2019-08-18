AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Contrasting side by side

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 68.07 N/A -0.29 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 21 8.02 N/A -4.45 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Radius Health Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5% Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9%

Liquidity

AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Radius Health Inc. are 5.2 and 5 respectively. Radius Health Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Radius Health Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Radius Health Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24 consensus price target and a 3.81% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 23.5% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Radius Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Radius Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01% Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Radius Health Inc. had bullish trend.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.