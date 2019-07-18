AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Comparing side by side

Both AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|71.12
|N/A
|-0.21
|0.00
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|8
|220.39
|N/A
|-1.09
|0.00
In table 1 we can see AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-82%
|-63.9%
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
3.2 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. Its rival PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.7 and 13.7 respectively. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.8% and 56.9% respectively. AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 43.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|0.44%
|2.24%
|11.22%
|0%
|0%
|52.51%
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-12.19%
|-11.99%
|290.3%
|132.93%
|0%
|277.67%
For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats AgeX Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.
