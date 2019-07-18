AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Comparing side by side

Both AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 71.12 N/A -0.21 0.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 220.39 N/A -1.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -82% -63.9% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

3.2 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. Its rival PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.7 and 13.7 respectively. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.8% and 56.9% respectively. AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 43.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.44% 2.24% 11.22% 0% 0% 52.51% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -12.19% -11.99% 290.3% 132.93% 0% 277.67%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats AgeX Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.