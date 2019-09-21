AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) Comparing side by side

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 3 61.30 N/A -0.29 0.00 Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.74 N/A -1.42 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Orgenesis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Orgenesis Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5% Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4%

Liquidity

AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Orgenesis Inc. are 1.1 and 1 respectively. AgeX Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Orgenesis Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 23.5% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.2% of Orgenesis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01% Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Orgenesis Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Orgenesis Inc. beats AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.