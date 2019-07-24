AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 60.89 N/A -0.21 0.00 Neuralstem Inc. 9 18.67 N/A -0.33 0.00

In table 1 we can see AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Neuralstem Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 provides us AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Neuralstem Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -82% -63.9% Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -54.4%

3.2 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Neuralstem Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Neuralstem Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

The shares of both AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Neuralstem Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.8% and 17% respectively. Insiders owned 43.8% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Neuralstem Inc. has 13.52% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.44% 2.24% 11.22% 0% 0% 52.51% Neuralstem Inc. -2.22% -0.09% 0.42% -20.56% -74.01% 43.63%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Neuralstem Inc.

On 4 of the 7 factors AgeX Therapeutics Inc. beats Neuralstem Inc.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.