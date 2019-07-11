AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Comparison side by side

Both AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 75.17 N/A -0.21 0.00 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1418.56 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -82% -63.9% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -767.8% -96.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.8% and 14.6%. Insiders owned 43.8% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.44% 2.24% 11.22% 0% 0% 52.51% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. -11.95% -12.79% -13.61% -17.5% 69.67% 53.9%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Summary

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.