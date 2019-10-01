AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Contrasting side by side

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 15.30M -0.29 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.09 36.94M -3.44 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 596,328,487.35% -109.8% -85.5% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 382,006,204.76% -119.7% -74.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. are 4.2 and 4.2. Competitively, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has 6.2 and 6.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 140.90% and its consensus target price is $22.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.5% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares and 94.9% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.2% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. beats AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.