AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.5% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.80% -85.50% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.66 2.80

The peers have a potential upside of 180.77%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has -2.01% weaker performance while AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s peers have 54.83% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. are 4.2 and 4.2. Competitively, AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s peers have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Dividends

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.