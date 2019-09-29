AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) Comparison side by side

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 15.30M -0.29 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 3 0.00 16.33M -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 591,899,106.35% -109.8% -85.5% InflaRx N.V. 585,178,814.59% -19% -18.2%

Liquidity

4.2 and 4.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. Its rival InflaRx N.V.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18.1 and 18.1 respectively. InflaRx N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and InflaRx N.V. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00

InflaRx N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $6 average target price and a 137.15% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and InflaRx N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.5% and 53.6%. AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01% InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than InflaRx N.V.

Summary

InflaRx N.V. beats AgeX Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.