AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) Comparison side by side

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|0.00
|15.30M
|-0.29
|0.00
|InflaRx N.V.
|3
|0.00
|16.33M
|-1.27
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|591,899,106.35%
|-109.8%
|-85.5%
|InflaRx N.V.
|585,178,814.59%
|-19%
|-18.2%
Liquidity
4.2 and 4.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. Its rival InflaRx N.V.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18.1 and 18.1 respectively. InflaRx N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and InflaRx N.V. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|InflaRx N.V.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
InflaRx N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $6 average target price and a 137.15% potential upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and InflaRx N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.5% and 53.6%. AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|31.39%
|-12.28%
|-35.18%
|-25.45%
|0%
|-2.01%
|InflaRx N.V.
|1.71%
|-13.12%
|-93.41%
|-90.91%
|-90.11%
|-91.81%
For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than InflaRx N.V.
Summary
InflaRx N.V. beats AgeX Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.
InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.
