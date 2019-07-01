AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 81.35 N/A -0.21 0.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 88 7.23 N/A 3.71 24.22

In table 1 we can see AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -82% -63.9% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19% 18%

Liquidity

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.7 and has 18.7 Quick Ratio. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.8% and 88.4%. 43.8% are AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.44% 2.24% 11.22% 0% 0% 52.51% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.06% -1.73% -6.28% 18.3% -12.02% 26.95%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats AgeX Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.