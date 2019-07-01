AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|81.35
|N/A
|-0.21
|0.00
|Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|88
|7.23
|N/A
|3.71
|24.22
In table 1 we can see AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-82%
|-63.9%
|Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|19%
|18%
Liquidity
AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.7 and has 18.7 Quick Ratio. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.8% and 88.4%. 43.8% are AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|0.44%
|2.24%
|11.22%
|0%
|0%
|52.51%
|Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-1.06%
|-1.73%
|-6.28%
|18.3%
|-12.02%
|26.95%
For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats AgeX Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
