AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 68.07 N/A -0.29 0.00 Cerus Corporation 6 11.37 N/A -0.46 0.00

In table 1 we can see AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Cerus Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Cerus Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5% Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. are 4.2 and 4.2. Competitively, Cerus Corporation has 2.8 and 2.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Cerus Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Cerus Corporation has a consensus price target of $9, with potential upside of 64.23%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23.5% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.1% of Cerus Corporation are owned by institutional investors. AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, Cerus Corporation has 2.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01% Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has -2.01% weaker performance while Cerus Corporation has 15.38% stronger performance.

Summary

Cerus Corporation beats AgeX Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.