AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Contrasting side by side

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 54.31 N/A -0.21 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 19 57.64 N/A -2.10 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -82% -63.9% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4%

Liquidity

AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. On the competitive side is, Cara Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.4 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. Cara Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

Meanwhile, Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $26.86, while its potential upside is 2.25%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23.8% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares and 60.7% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 43.8% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.7% are Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.44% 2.24% 11.22% 0% 0% 52.51% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -2.2% -3.76% 11.84% -4.88% 47.79% 43.92%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Cara Therapeutics Inc. beats AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.