AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 82.32 N/A -0.21 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 41 2.86 N/A 2.30 19.05

Table 1 highlights AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Cambrex Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -82% -63.9% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2. Competitively, Cambrex Corporation has 3 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Cambrex Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Cambrex Corporation’s average target price is $49, while its potential upside is 5.11%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.8% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Cambrex Corporation shares. About 43.8% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Cambrex Corporation has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.44% 2.24% 11.22% 0% 0% 52.51% Cambrex Corporation -2.34% 14.19% 20.1% -14.51% -8.87% 15.97%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cambrex Corporation.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.