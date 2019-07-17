AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 72.34 N/A -0.21 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 134 151.96 N/A -11.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -82% -63.9% bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival bluebird bio Inc. is 9.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.3. bluebird bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Competitively bluebird bio Inc. has a consensus price target of $163.83, with potential upside of 16.32%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and bluebird bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.8% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 43.8% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of bluebird bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.44% 2.24% 11.22% 0% 0% 52.51% bluebird bio Inc. -5.78% -18.58% -7.96% -1.19% -31% 25.84%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than bluebird bio Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors bluebird bio Inc. beats AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.