AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Comparing side by side

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|67.97
|N/A
|-0.29
|0.00
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|9
|11.87
|N/A
|-1.46
|0.00
Demonstrates AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-109.8%
|-85.5%
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.2 and a Quick Ratio of 4.2. Competitively, Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 8.3 and has 8.3 Quick Ratio. Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
Competitively Bicycle Therapeutics plc has an average price target of $18.67, with potential upside of 175.37%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 23.5% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|31.39%
|-12.28%
|-35.18%
|-25.45%
|0%
|-2.01%
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|-1.77%
|-16.55%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-31.16%
For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Bicycle Therapeutics plc
Summary
Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats AgeX Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
