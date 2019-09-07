AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Comparing side by side

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 67.97 N/A -0.29 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 9 11.87 N/A -1.46 0.00

Demonstrates AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5% Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.2 and a Quick Ratio of 4.2. Competitively, Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 8.3 and has 8.3 Quick Ratio. Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively Bicycle Therapeutics plc has an average price target of $18.67, with potential upside of 175.37%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23.5% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01% Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Bicycle Therapeutics plc

Summary

Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats AgeX Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.