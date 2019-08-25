AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 62.87 N/A -0.29 0.00 Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Atreca Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5% Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.2 and a Quick Ratio of 4.2. Competitively, Atreca Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22 and has 22 Quick Ratio. Atreca Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.5% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares and 67% of Atreca Inc. shares. About 0.2% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 17.4% of Atreca Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01% Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Atreca Inc.

Summary

Atreca Inc. beats AgeX Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.