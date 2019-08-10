AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Contrasting side by side

Both AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 66.48 N/A -0.29 0.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 20.70 N/A 0.07 398.08

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. are 4.2 and 4.2. Competitively, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.3 and 2.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.5% and 63.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.