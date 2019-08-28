AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Comparing side by side

Both AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|60.27
|N/A
|-0.29
|0.00
|Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.27
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-109.8%
|-85.5%
|Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-281.4%
|-251.1%
Liquidity
AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. On the competitive side is, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 36.6 Current Ratio and a 36.6 Quick Ratio. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 23.5% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares and 16.8% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.4% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|31.39%
|-12.28%
|-35.18%
|-25.45%
|0%
|-2.01%
|Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-9.55%
|6.51%
|-33.82%
|-67.15%
|-55.07%
|-64.84%
For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors AgeX Therapeutics Inc. beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.
