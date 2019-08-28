AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Comparing side by side

Both AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 60.27 N/A -0.29 0.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -281.4% -251.1%

Liquidity

AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. On the competitive side is, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 36.6 Current Ratio and a 36.6 Quick Ratio. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.5% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares and 16.8% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.4% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors AgeX Therapeutics Inc. beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.