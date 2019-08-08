Agenus Inc. (AGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)

We will be comparing the differences between Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 3 2.56 N/A -0.80 0.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1%

Volatility & Risk

Agenus Inc.’s current beta is 1.81 and it happens to be 81.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Xenetic Biosciences Inc. on the other hand, has 2.46 beta which makes it 146.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Agenus Inc. is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Agenus Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Agenus Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Agenus Inc. has an average price target of $5, and a 128.31% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.6% of Agenus Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 24.18% of Agenus Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75%

For the past year Agenus Inc. has 1.26% stronger performance while Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has -87.75% weaker performance.

Summary

Agenus Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.