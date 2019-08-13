Agenus Inc. (AGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 3 3.26 N/A -0.80 0.00 VIVUS Inc. 4 0.52 N/A -3.22 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Agenus Inc. and VIVUS Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1% VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.81 beta means Agenus Inc.’s volatility is 81.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. VIVUS Inc.’s 79.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.79 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Agenus Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7. Competitively, VIVUS Inc. has 4 and 3.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. VIVUS Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Agenus Inc. and VIVUS Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 VIVUS Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Agenus Inc.’s consensus price target is $5, while its potential upside is 83.15%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 33.6% of Agenus Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.1% of VIVUS Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 24.18% of Agenus Inc.’s shares. Competitively, VIVUS Inc. has 2.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26% VIVUS Inc. 1.21% -12.79% -9.73% -29.24% -51.56% 49.78%

For the past year Agenus Inc. has weaker performance than VIVUS Inc.

Summary

VIVUS Inc. beats Agenus Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.