Agenus Inc. (AGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 3 2.87 N/A -1.45 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 37 0.00 N/A -7.31 0.00

In table 1 we can see Agenus Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. 0.00% 111.3% -111.2% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Agenus Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Agenus Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 103.25% and an $5 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 28.9% of Agenus Inc. shares and 0% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares. 24.18% are Agenus Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 11.65% 11.24% -17.73% 49.25% -11.34% 24.79% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -7.93% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.61%

For the past year Agenus Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Agenus Inc. beats Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.