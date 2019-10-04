Agenus Inc. (AGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 3 0.00 94.81M -0.80 0.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 5 0.00 19.83M -0.51 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Agenus Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. 3,293,958,239.24% 65.6% -54.1% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 383,558,994.20% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Agenus Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Agenus Inc. has an average price target of $5, and a 93.80% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.6% of Agenus Inc. shares and 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. shares. 24.18% are Agenus Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36%

For the past year Agenus Inc. has 1.26% stronger performance while Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has -6.36% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Agenus Inc. beats Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.