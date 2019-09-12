Agenus Inc. (AGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Since Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 3 3.71 N/A -0.80 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 41 9.30 N/A -3.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights Agenus Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4%

Risk and Volatility

Agenus Inc. is 81.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.81. From a competition point of view, PTC Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.74 beta which is 74.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Agenus Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Agenus Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 61.29% for Agenus Inc. with consensus target price of $5. Competitively PTC Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $43.67, with potential downside of -0.82%. The results provided earlier shows that Agenus Inc. appears more favorable than PTC Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 33.6% of Agenus Inc. shares and 85.61% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares. Agenus Inc.’s share held by insiders are 24.18%. Competitively, 0.3% are PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36%

For the past year Agenus Inc. was less bullish than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors PTC Therapeutics Inc. beats Agenus Inc.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.