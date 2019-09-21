Agenus Inc. (AGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB)

We will be comparing the differences between Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 3 3.62 N/A -0.80 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 34 10.21 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Agenus Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1% Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Agenus Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, Principia Biopharma Inc. which has a 15 Current Ratio and a 15 Quick Ratio. Principia Biopharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Agenus Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Agenus Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 65.02% for Agenus Inc. with average price target of $5. On the other hand, Principia Biopharma Inc.’s potential upside is 47.02% and its average price target is $50. The results provided earlier shows that Agenus Inc. appears more favorable than Principia Biopharma Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.6% of Agenus Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 97.3% of Principia Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 24.18% of Agenus Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26% Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6%

For the past year Agenus Inc. was less bullish than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats Agenus Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.