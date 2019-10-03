Agenus Inc. (AGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 3 0.00 94.81M -0.80 0.00 Oragenics Inc. N/A 0.00 41.79M -1.05 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Agenus Inc. and Oragenics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. 3,293,958,239.24% 65.6% -54.1% Oragenics Inc. 8,779,411,764.71% -119.1% -67.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.81 beta means Agenus Inc.’s volatility is 81.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Oragenics Inc. has a 1.52 beta which is 52.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Agenus Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Oragenics Inc. are 14.2 and 14.2 respectively. Oragenics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Agenus Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Agenus Inc. and Oragenics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Oragenics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Agenus Inc.’s average target price is $5, while its potential upside is 98.41%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.6% of Agenus Inc. shares and 23.9% of Oragenics Inc. shares. 24.18% are Agenus Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Oragenics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26% Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59%

For the past year Agenus Inc. had bullish trend while Oragenics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Agenus Inc. beats Oragenics Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.